South Cairo and Giza Mills and Bakeries (SCFM) saw a 292% year-on-year (YoY) hike in its net profits after tax during the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, hitting EGP 24.373 million, compared to EGP 8.351 million, according to the unaudited financial statement sent to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on January 31st.

The firm generated EGP 114.330 million in net sales during the July-December period of last year, up 107% from EGP 106.848 million during the same period a year earlier.

The company’s services are manufacturing, trading, importing, exporting, storing, fumigation maintaining, packing, transporting, and distributing grains, its products and alternatives, bakeries, pasta, general food stuffs, ferments, ice cooling, and freezing. This is in addition to packing and covering ware, capital equipment, and spare parts required or necessary to the objectives.

