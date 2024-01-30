Robust, an emerging technology company that specializes in logistics with artificial intelligence (AI), has secured a $3m funding round led by Silicon Badia, with participation from Reimagined Ventures, Flat6Labs, and Saudi angel investors. The company will use the new funds to accelerate its regional expansion and enhance its digital transformation.

Robust offers a Delivery Logistics Service Management (SaaS) solution and an AI-driven operations assistant that automates the entire home delivery process for major brands, such as Buffalo Burger, Al-Ezaby Pharmacies, and Tamimi Markets. The company operates in several regional markets, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Morocco, and Tunisia, and serves various industries, such as pharmacies, central markets, and diagnostics.

Using its proprietary machine learning, Robust has introduced innovative features that improve the efficiency and quality of delivery operations. These include pre-delivery technology that provides accurate automatic dispatching through automated in-store decision-making, “smart routes” for drivers based on textual addresses, instant fleet salaries, customer heatmaps, and analytics. Robust also uses AI fleet control to detect and prevent any tampering attempts.

Robust manages over 15,000 delivery drivers, serves nearly 10 million unique customers, and automates over 40 million orders. The company has helped its clients double their delivery speed, achieve a 99.8% task automation rate, reduce returns by over 80%, cut operating costs by 30%, increase driver productivity by 40%, and lower manipulation rates to less than 5%.

Robust has achieved impressive growth, with an annual revenue increase of 400%. The company plans to leverage the investment to expand its reach and impact in the delivery market in the Middle East and North Africa. It also aims to develop solutions for e-commerce and the mid-mile by launching specially designed automated tools.

“We are excited to support a transformative player in the delivery management field. This SaaS solution provides a much-needed update to the sector, offering complete automation of the delivery process. It delivers distinctive value to all stakeholders, including store managers, delivery agents, and end customers,” said Hossam Shafeek, an investor at Silicon Badia. “Our investment is a testament to our belief in the team’s vision and capabilities, and we are eager to support their journey towards regional and global success.”

“This investment enables us to bring the transformative power of Robust to businesses across the Middle East and North Africa, propelling the next stage of our growth by making Robust the primary assistant for any delivery operations conducted by businesses,” said Mohamed Jassarha, CEO and Co-founder of Robust. “Our goal is to redefine the meaning of automated delivery operations by applying our technology to the finest details for our clients.”

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

