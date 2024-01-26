Artificial intelligence (AI) start-up DXwand, which operates out of Cairo and Dubai, has raised $4 million to scale up its operations in the region.

The Series A equity round, which saw participation from existing investor Dubai Future District Fund, was led by UAE-based Shorooq Partners and Egypt-based Algebra Ventures.

“DXwand will be using the investment to fuel its regional expansion and amplify its research and development in cutting-edge Gen AI and RAG (retrieval augmented generation),” a statement said on Thursday.

Founded in 2018, DXwand offers AI-driven software that automates text and voice conversations between customers and businesses, as well as different citizen-facing government services across various platforms, including call centres, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, SMS and websites.

The platform understands slang Arabic and English, and it can extract valuable insights from conversations and present them on dashboards for businesses to make informed decisions.

The data can be used as leads to generate sales or provide more business insights to improve customer retention and acquisition.

DXwand’s AI-driven software also enables companies that have technical teams, such as ground crews and oil and gas remote workers, to fully engage with institutional knowledge to better perform their duties.

“DXwand enables companies to grow not just faster but also smarter, and enables governments to become far more efficient,” said Tamer Azer, Partner at Shorooq Partners.

