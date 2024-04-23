Egypt and Italy have agreed to establish a centre for artificial intelligence (AI) in Cairo, aiming to propel AI development and use across Africa.

The partnership was cemented during a meeting on Monday between the Egyptian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat and the Italian Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital.

According to the press statement, the centre will focus on fostering AI development and application throughout Africa, providing training and support to African nations in this rapidly evolving field. It will also foster collaboration between research institutions and businesses in both Egypt and Italy.

The ministers, along with representatives from both countries, delved deeper into their respective AI advancements during an expanded meeting. Urso acknowledged the valuable experience Egypt has accumulated in the field of AI over recent years and expressed commitment to establishing the centre this year.

Moreover, the statement indicated that the meeting also explored initiatives undertaken by the Egyptian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to build digital capabilities. Additionally, data governance efforts and achievements in developing international digital infrastructure were addressed, along with potential collaboration opportunities in this domain.

Talaat expressed hope that these discussions would strengthen Egypt-Italy relations in communication and information technology through the realisation of promising projects. He emphasised that the talks aimed to lay the groundwork for a productive partnership encompassing all aspects of AI and its related infrastructure.

He highlighted Egypt’s readiness to effectively host the centre while acknowledging the numerous existing areas of collaboration between Egypt and African countries in various communication and information technology fields.

Furthermore, he underscored Egypt’s strategic location as a data corridor connecting East and West, with potential cooperation in this area being a focus of the discussions.

Urso emphasised the flourishing relations between Egypt and Italy, solidified by the recent visit of the Italian Prime Minister to Egypt.

He stressed the importance of bolstering cooperation in international digital infrastructure, positioning Egypt as a central hub connecting Italy, Europe, Asia, and Africa. Notably, 90% of data traffic between these continents traverses through Egypt, and Italian companies possess extensive expertise in this area.

Urso further highlighted Italy’s leadership in the digital industry and AI, referencing the approval of an AI Center for Sustainable Development project during the G7 meetings.

He emphasised that cooperation would be instrumental in establishing Egypt as an international AI hub serving all African nations. He designated Egypt as the optimal choice and strategic partner to host the centre, a decision made by Italy during its G7 presidency.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

