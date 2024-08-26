Arab Finance: Remittances from Egyptians working abroad via IBAG, Western Union’s agent in Egypt, have reached $582 million during the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, the firm’s Executive Chairman Moustapha Sarhank told Asharq Business.

Marking a11% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase, remittances via IBAG for Q2 2024 represent 8% of the total remittances of Egyptian expats, which amounted to $7.5 billion, Sarhank pointed out.

In June, remittances from Egyptians working abroad surged by 65.9% year on year (YoY) to around $2.6 billion from around $1.5 billion in June 2023.

