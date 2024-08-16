The Egyptian private sector’s contribution to the country’s total investments increased to 37% during the fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, according to a report by the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) on the reform measures taken to support the private sector from May 2022 to June 2024.

The private sector’s contribution is planned to increase to 48% as per the country’s economic plan for FY 2024/2025, as per the report.

The report also showed that the total reform measures implemented to support the private sector amounted to around 293 measures during the period from May 2022 to June 2024.

These measures were spread out over six main axes, including enhancing the flexibility and reforms of exchange rate policy as well as competition and competitive neutrality, promoting the industrial sector, boosting investments, and improving the business landscape.

This is in addition to reforms related to the legal, regulatory and institutional frameworks and the implementation of the State Ownership Policy Document.

Moreover, the report revealed that 64% of the implemented measures focused on boosting investments, improving the business landscape, and promoting the industrial sector.

Tags

Egypt Private sector IDSC Reform measures

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).