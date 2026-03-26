Egypt - Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), Rasha Abdel Aal, has announced that only one week remains before the deadline for individual tax filings for the 2025 tax year.

Abdel Aal confirmed that the authority will continue to receive electronic tax returns from individuals until 31 March, while companies have until 30 April to submit their filings.

She urged taxpayers to adhere to the legal deadlines and take advantage of the free technical support services provided by the authority.

According to Abdel Aal, the current filing season is being managed under a comprehensive support plan designed to simplify the submission process. This includes daily free awareness seminars conducted by professional trainers to explain electronic filing procedures, assist taxpayers, and respond to inquiries. These sessions are regularly announced via the authority’s official website and social media platforms.

She added that the authority has established permanent tax support committees across a wide range of civil society institutions, chambers of commerce, federations, and professional syndicates. These include associations representing doctors, dentists, veterinarians, engineers, pharmacists, as well as professionals in the film and acting sectors, all aimed at streamlining the filing process.

Dedicated technical support teams are also available at all tax offices nationwide.

Abdel Aal noted that the integrated call centre, along with the technical support centre located at the Treasury building in Lazoghly, provides a full range of tax services, including responding to inquiries and resolving technical issues related to filing and tax payments. The call centre also sends SMS reminders and email notifications containing awareness materials to encourage timely submissions.

She emphasised that these measures reflect the Ministry of Finance and the ETA’s commitment to promoting voluntary compliance by offering simplified procedures and reducing the effort required for taxpayers to meet their obligations.

Abdel Aal added that multiple communication channels are available to ensure effective support, including the hotline and the authority’s official accounts on YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and LinkedIn.

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