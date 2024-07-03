The new Egyptian government was sworn in before President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the Ittihadiya Palace, marking a significant reshuffle aimed at steering the country through its next phase of development.

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly, who submitted his resignation in early June, has collaborated with President El Sisi to form a new cabinet that embodies the necessary expertise and competencies.

Among those retaining their positions with expanded roles is Rania Al-Mashat. She will now oversee the Ministry and the International Cooperation and Planning.

Kamel El Wazir is also taking on additional responsibilities as the Minister of Transport and Industry.

The new government also saw the appointment of Ahmed Kouchouk as the Minister of Finance. Kouchouk, previously the vice minister of finance for fiscal policies and institutional reforms, played a pivotal role in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over the past eight years.

Moreover, Hassan El Khatib, with a 35-year career in investment banking, will lead the newly revived Ministry of Trade and Investment.

Sherif Farouk, currently the chairperson of Egypt Post and former CEO of Nasser Social Bank, is now the Minister of Supply and Internal Trade, succeeding Ali Moselhy.

Karim Badawi, the current MENA director of the US-based oil company SLB, is now the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

The Ministry of Electricity has seen Mahmoud Esmat replacing Mohamed Shaker. Mohamed Shimy is now the Minister of Public Business.

Badr Abdelatty is now the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Egyptian Expatriates' Affairs. Abdelatty will bring extensive diplomatic experience, having served as Egypt’s ambassador to Germany and the EU.

Also, Abdel Maguid Sakr has been announced as the Minister of Defense.

Adnan El Fangary is now the Minister of Justice, having previously held numerous positions within Egypt's courts.

Mohamed Abdellatif is now the Minister of Education and Technical Education, while Ayman Ashour remains the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

Khaled Abdel Ghaffar continues to lead the Health and Population Ministry, a position he assumed in 2021.

Sherif Fathy is the new Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, replacing Ahmed Eissa. Fathy previously served as the civil aviation minister between 2016 and 2018.

Sherif El Sherbini, formerly the head of the 6th of October City Authority, replaces Assem El Gazzar as Minister of Housing.

Alaa Eldin Zaki, current chairman of the Agricultural Bank of Egypt, takes over from El Sayed El Quseir as Minister of Agriculture.

Hani Sewilam continues as Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, a position he has held since 2022.

Amr Talaat remains at the helm of the Communication and Information Technology Ministry, which he has led since 2018.

Yasmine Fouad continues as Minister of Environment, and so does Mahmoud Tawfiq as Minister of Interior.

Usama Al Azhari, a renowned scholar and academic from Al Azhar University, replaces Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa as Minister of Endowments.

Ahmed Hanno, previously the Dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts at Helwan University, and later the head of the Art and Design Faculty at Galala University, takes over as Minister of Culture from Nevine El Kilany.

Mohamed Gobran replaces Hassan Shehata as Minister of Labor. Gobran, a veteran trade unionist, has held various leadership roles, including President of the Egyptian Trade Union Federation.

Sameh Elhefny, the new Minister of Civil Aviation, replaces Mohamed Abbas Helmy. Elhefny, previously the chairman and CEO of EgyptAir, is currently Egypt's representative in the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) council.

Moreover, Manal Awad Mikhail is now the Minister of Local Development, succeeding Hisham Amna.

Mahmoud Fawzy, who served as legal advisor to the House speaker and led President El Sisi's re-election campaign, replaces Alaa Fouad as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

Maya Morsy, President of the National Council for Women (NCW) and a regional advisor to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), replaces Nevine El Kabbaj as Minister of Social Solidarity.

Ashraf Sobhy continues as Minister of Sports and Youth, a position he has held since 2018.

Lastly, Mohamed Salah Eldin Moustafa is still the Minister of Military Production, a role he has held since 2022.

