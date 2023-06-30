Egypt’s New Administrative Capital (NAC) has hosted the first serious action towards regulating the real estate marketing sector as a step towards organizing and pushing property export by receiving experts from Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute in Dubai to give the first training course of its kind in Egypt to real estate marketers.

The event was held under the auspices of the Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD) company, and was organized by TSM Mall Management.

The Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute is the educational arm of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), which is affiliated to the Dubai Land Department.

For her part, Hanan Heikal, Assistant Managing Director for Technical Affairs at ACUD stated that hosting this event in New Capital reflects its being one of the most prominent four-generation cities in Egypt and one of the largest new cities being established in the world.

She added that the ACUD adopts a plan towards making the NAC a meeting place for the most prominent events in various fields, noting that ACUD believes in the importance of permanent development in real estate development and marketing sectors as development partners. In addition to, qualifying the market and raising its expertise and competencies will contribute to attracting more investments and the success of property export.

CEO of the Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute Mohamed Moussa said that Egypt has a large base of distinguished real estate companies with expertise and a wide variety of real estate products. The development and reconstruction movement that Egypt witnessed in the past years and the implementation of major projects, including the NAC makes it one of the most qualified markets to attract more investments in the coming period.

Chairperson of TSM Mall Management said that the event is not only the first of its kind in hosting the Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute and granting a training course in field of real estate marketing, but it is also the first of its kind in terms of transforming conferences and events into beneficial training tools for all workers in real estate sector and clients.

