Arab Finance: The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA) and the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) organized a series of online meetings to promote economic integration between Egypt and Jordan in support of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), according to a statement.

The meetings brought together officials from both entities, along with representatives from several ministries and relevant authorities, including the General Authority of Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), the Industrial Development Authority (IDA), the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA), the General Organization for Import and Export Control (GOEIC), the Egyptian Organization for Standardization and Quality (EOS), and the Egyptian Customs Authority (ECA).

The discussions focused on exploring investment opportunities and facilitating networking across productive and industrial sectors, with an emphasis on encouraging young entrepreneurs in both countries to establish or expand MSMEs.

The sessions also addressed investment and export frameworks, including opportunities within free zones, industrial licensing procedures, joint manufacturing prospects, registration mechanisms, and applicable standards, as well as import and export requirements.

Basel Rahmy, CEO of MSMEDA, said the agency is committed to activating cooperation with stakeholders across Arab countries to strengthen the MSME sector’s ability to generate sustainable employment opportunities for youth, increase its economic contribution, and enhance intra-Arab trade.

Rahmy noted that MSMEDA is working closely with JEDCO to advance integration in supporting and developing MSMEs and entrepreneurship ecosystems in both countries, contributing to broader cooperation aligned with shared economic interests.

He added that the collaboration will include organizing joint exhibitions to expand market access for MSME products in Egypt and Jordan, fostering business networking, and exploring opportunities in free zones, joint manufacturing, and value chain integration. The cooperation will also cover clarifying regulatory and technical requirements, project registration processes, as well as tax and customs procedures.

Meanwhile, Dana Al-zoubi, Acting Executive Director of JEDCO, said the initiative reflects the corporation’s ongoing efforts to collaborate with Arab institutions supporting small and medium-sized enterprises and to open regional markets for SME products by enhancing their export readiness and providing technical and financial support.

Alzoubi added that the meetings are part of JEDCO’s efforts to strengthen economic integration with MSMEDA and build on the strong bilateral relations between Egypt and Jordan, contributing to increased exports and leveraging the industrial and production capabilities of both countries.