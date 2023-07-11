Tunisia - Prime Minister Najla Bouden and Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela agreed on Monday afternoon at Government Palace in Kasbah, to activate the agreement signed between the two countries on the employment of young Tunisians and to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the field of trade by taking advantage of Tunisia's membership of the Free Trade Area in Africa.

This agreement comes at the end of an extended meeting between the Tunisian and Maltese delegations, chaired by the Prime Minister and the Maltese Prime Minister, said a press release from the Prime Ministry.

The Prime Minister expressed Tunisia's satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations between the two countries, expressing her aspiration to further support the areas of cooperation and the prospects for strengthening them in the coming period.

She also stressed the importance of holding bilateral advantages, first and foremost the holding of a meeting of the Tunisian-Maltese Higher Joint Commission in order to examine ways of taking advantage of the great opportunities offered in Tunisia and Malta.

