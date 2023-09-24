AMMAN — Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Friday met with Egyptian Senate President Abdel Wahab Abdel Razeq, and an accompanying delegation currently visiting the Kingdom and stressed the government's keenness for a complementary relationship between Amman and Cairo.

Khasawneh highlighted the important role played by the executive and legislative authorities in boosting bilateral relations and cooperation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The PM mentioned the importance of the trilateral cooperation mechanism linking Jordan, Egypt and Iraq, and cooperation within the framework of the industrial partnership between Jordan, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain.

He also said that Egyptians residing in Jordan receive all types of care and concern and are "part of the Jordanian community", just as Jordanian residents in Egypt receive such care, whether they are investors or students.

Khasawneh stressed that Jordan and Egypt “see eye-to-eye” on various Arab, regional and international issues, mainly regarding Arab issues, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause.

For his part, Abdel Razeq praised the level of cooperation between the legislative institutions in the two countries and their role in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation.

Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Wajeeh Azaizah, Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs Ibrahim Jazi, Senator Ahmad Tubeishat and Egyptian Ambassador in Amman Mohammad Sameer attended the meeting.

