Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib met with General Manager of Coca-Cola Hellenic - Egypt Dan Timoten to discuss the company’s current and future investments in Egypt, as per a statement.

El-Khatib emphasized the ministry’s commitment to supporting both local and international investments to meet market needs, create job opportunities, and boost economic growth.

The meeting covered Coca-Cola Hellenic’s global operations, which include bottling companies in 29 countries across Europe and Africa.

The discussion also addressed Coca-Cola Hellenic's plan to invest €1 billion in Egypt over five years, starting in 2022.

This investment will fund new projects, production lines, and the establishment of a digital services center in Egypt. The center aims to provide technological services to the company's global branches and create numerous job opportunities.

Timoten noted that Egypt is a strategic investment location for the company, which currently operates five factories and 27 sales branches in the country.

The company employs over 6,000 people directly and supports more than 100,000 indirect job opportunities, with over 95% of its components sourced locally.

