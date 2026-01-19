The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its forecast for Egypt’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth in fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026 to 4.7% from 4.5% projected in October, according to its World Economic Outlook report.

The IMF also expects the economic growth to rise further to 5.4% in FY2026/2027.

In December, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat outlined the latest progress of Egypt’s economic reform during a meeting with an IMF delegation.

She noted that the GDP growth hit 5.3% in the first quarter (Q1) of FY 2025/2026, exceeding expectations.

Moreover, the IMF mission reached a staff-level agreement with Egypt on the fifth and sixth reviews under the Extended Fund Facility (EEF) and the first review under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).