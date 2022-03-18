Honeywell Building Technologies has signed an agreement with Egypt’s Misr Italia Properties, to support its digital transformation journey through the creation of sustainable, smart community living in both existing and new projects in development.

This includes the Cairo Business Park and Il Bosco City projects.

In the first collaboration with Misr Italia Properties, Honeywell will deploy pilot projects that enable smart living through its latest advanced solutions including Honeywell City Suite and Honeywell Forge enterprise performance management software.

The MoU will focus on integrating the solutions across Misr Italia Properties’ developments into a single command and control platform, for enhanced visibility and control. Honeywell will deploy advanced city surveillance systems (CCTV) for improved emergency response and access control; sustainable and energy efficient technologies for energy optimization as well as smart irrigation, smart street lighting, water management and smart parking, said the statement from Honeywell.

The pact with Honeywell will strengthen Misr Italia Properties’ strategic position as a growing business, with a unique vision for smart and sustainable solutions in Egypt’s real estate market.

It also enhances Honeywell’s established tracked record of delivering smart city solutions in Egypt and the wider Middle East and North Africa region.

"Egypt is at the forefront of driving some of the world’s most prestigious smart city projects as it seeks to enhance the standard of living and accelerate the pace of digital transformation," said Khaled Hashem, President, Honeywell, Egypt and North Africa.

"We’re proud to have the opportunity to demonstrate our capabilities at Misr Italia Properties key developments, where our next-generation solutions will play a key role on a community and city-wide scale," observed Hashem.

"As we establish and operate safer, efficient and more sustainable communities, Honeywell continues to support the development of critical projects across the country," he added.

Mohamed Hany El Assal, CEO and Managing Director of Misr Italia Properties, said this collaboration seeks to build on the trust of the company’s existing and new clients by meeting their needs.

"This will be done through using the best modern solutions and technologies for all projects in the New Administrative Capital and New Cairo, particularly Cairo Business Park and Il Bosco City in New Cairo.

Mohamed Khaled El Assal, CEO and Managing Director said: "All the innovative technologies that will be implemented by Honeywell across our residential, commercial, and administrative projects prove the strength of the project’s infrastructure and are capable of accommodating these expansive new technologies."

"One of the most important systems that Honeywell will implement is the central control system that will play an active role in reducing electricity consumption and equipment malfunctions, and improving efficiency in managing power outages. It will also provide the latest technologies to equip meeting rooms to facilitate and speed up work and communication among team members, saving time and increasing efficiency," he added.

Honeywell is collaborating with the Administrative Capital of Urban Development (ACUD) to provide advanced internet of things (IoT) software and hardware solutions in the leading smart city living project of the New Administrative Capital.

Additionally, Honeywell recently signed a MoU with Etisalat Misr to develop advanced solutions for smart buildings, communities and cities across the country.

Honeywell has been present in Egypt for more than 50 years and is committed to providing the best talent and technologies to support development across the nation’s major industries.

