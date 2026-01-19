Egypt - Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Sherif El-Sherbiny held a regular meeting to review progress on the Central Business District (CBD) project in the New Administrative Capital, as well as the Downtown Towers and Lagoons project in New Alamein City.

At the outset of the meeting, El-Sherbiny stressed the strategic importance of the CBD, noting that the project is subject to close and continuous monitoring. He emphasised the need to complete all works in line with approved designs, to the highest quality standards, and within the shortest possible timeframe, including hotel-related components.

The meeting reviewed progress on civil defence systems in the residential and administrative towers, the status of finishing works at the Iconic Tower and the Crescent Towers, as well as landscaping, external works, operational readiness and remaining finishing items across the CBD.

The CBD comprises a cluster of mixed-use towers, including administrative, office, commercial and service buildings, with a total built-up area of around 806,000 square metres and heights ranging from 80 to 175 metres. The district also includes five fully finished residential towers providing around 1,700 housing units, with a total area of 102,000 square metres and heights of between 152 and 200 metres.

The project also features the Crescent Towers—four interconnected towers housing a hotel, serviced apartments, public services, recreational facilities and commercial spaces—alongside the Iconic Tower, the tallest building in Africa at nearly 400 metres.

The Iconic Tower will host a global hotel brand making its first entry into Egypt and Africa, in addition to hotel and administrative units and a commercial zone offering business, hospitality and recreational services. The tower includes 40 floors of multi-purpose office space, 10 floors of serviced apartments comprising 52 units, and 30 hotel floors with 183 rooms, with a total built-up area of around 266,000 square metres.

El-Sherbiny directed all stakeholders to accelerate remaining works to ensure timely completion, meet targeted delivery schedules, and finalise operational and maintenance arrangements for the CBD. He underlined the importance of maintaining momentum to complete the project within its planned timelines.

The minister also reviewed development progress at the Downtown Towers project in New Alamein City, including façade works, electromechanical installations, finishing works, infrastructure and landscaping. The project includes five fully finished residential towers with integrated services, featuring an iconic tower rising 250 metres (68 floors) with a total built-up area of 465,000 square metres, alongside four additional towers, each 200 metres high (56 floors), with a combined area of 320,000 square metres.

He instructed contractors to intensify work, particularly on façades, landscaping and rooftop areas.

In addition, El-Sherbiny reviewed progress on the Downtown Lagoon Lakes project in New Alamein City, which is being developed between the Downtown towers. The project includes seven islands and 11 lagoons surrounded by a tourist promenade and is designed to match leading international developments.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

