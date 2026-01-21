Egypt is planning to raise more than 25 billion Egyptian pounds ($527 million) by selling land plots in east and west Cairo through a public-private partnership (PPP) drive to support urban development, according to a news report.

The housing ministry has completed the survey of 607,028 square metres (sqm) of land, which will be offered to local and international investors next month, Asharq Business news portal reported, quoting an unnamed government official.

The land is designated for commercial, entertainment and administrative projects in Sheikh Zayed City, 6th of October City and New Cairo City.

The average price per sqm is EGP 40,000, but will vary with location and land use, the official said.

In October 2024, ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, had appointed Modon Holding as the master developer for the Ras El Hekma megaproject.

In November 2025, Qatari Diar, the real estate arm of Qatar Investment Authority, and the New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) signed a $29.7 billion agreement to develop the Alam Al-Roum project.

