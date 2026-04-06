Egypt has attracted billions of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the energy, real estate, and telecommunications sectors over the last 10 years as it has positioned itself as a competitive investment destination.

However, knowledge-intensive industries, those that propel long-term productivity and technological advancement, remain remarkably underrepresented despite these inflows. Realizing Egypt's potential as a knowledge-driven economy requires a strategic change.

Therefore, turning FDI from a source of capital into a catalyst for productivity, innovation, and inclusive economic growth will require a well-thought-out national innovation strategy, backed by targeted policies to draw in technology-intensive investors.

Current State of FDI

Egypt remains one of the leading investment destinations in Africa and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) region, attracting substantial FDI despite global economic uncertainty. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) FDI Qualities Review of Egypt, inflows have expanded in absolute terms since 2011, supported by reforms aimed at improving the investment climate, streamlining licensing, and enhancing investor services.

Recent United Nations (UN) Trade and Development (UNCTAD) data show that Egypt captured over 70% of COMESA’s total FDI in 2024, reflecting its continued regional dominance in attracting foreign capital, even as global FDI flows declined by 11%.

While Egypt excels in attracting large-scale investment, particularly in energy and infrastructure, the limited presence of knowledge-intensive FDI constrains opportunities for technology transfer, innovation, and productivity spillovers.

The OECD report highlights that only 0.2% of all greenfield FDI inflows between 2013 and 2023 went to research and development (R&D) and innovation activities. The report indicates that foreign firms are 1.5 times more productive than domestic firms, yet the potential for spillovers remains underutilized due to the concentration of FDI in low-innovation sectors.

Mahmoud Elsaadany, Managing Director at Global FDI Monitor, notes this is not merely a missed opportunity but a structural constraint. He explains: “For knowledge-intensive investors, intellectual property protection is not simply a legal safeguard; it is a core component of the investment climate for high-value functions.”

“When multinational enterprises assess locations for R&D mandates, advanced engineering, product design, or technology-led operations, they evaluate whether the host market can provide the degree of legal certainty, commercial predictability, and institutional confidence required to protect intangible assets and proprietary know-how,” he adds.

Knowledge-Intensive FDI Role and Limitations

Knowledge-intensive FDI plays a transformative role in modern economies. These sectors are defined by their reliance on R&D, skilled labor, and continuous innovation. Unlike capital-intensive or resource-based investment, knowledge-intensive FDI generates long-term, economy-wide benefits that extend far beyond the initial capital inflow.

Knowledge-intensive FDI is also one of the most effective channels for transferring advanced technologies, managerial know-how, and global production standards into host economies. Multinational enterprises (MNEs) operating in high-tech sectors typically bring proprietary technologies and innovation capabilities that domestic firms cannot easily develop on their own.

Despite recent progress, including the establishment of the Egyptian Intellectual Property Authority under Law No. 163 of 2023, Egypt’s overall International Property Rights Index score fell from 4.33 in 2024 to 3.79 in 2025. Copyright protection remains particularly weak at 2.33.

Sherine Ghaly, Associate Professor of Economics at the Institute of National Planning, emphasizes the structural implications: “Egypt's IP environment needs to improve weak copyrights and low patents to better attract investment in ICT, support digital economy growth, and increase investor confidence in knowledge-intensive sectors.”

Elsaadany echoes this concern, noting that “where the IP environment is perceived as less predictable or not yet fully aligned with investor expectations for innovation-led investment, the effect is often not market exit, but functional downgrading.”

Egypt’s challenge is not attracting FDI, but attracting the right kind. The goal is to transition from a capital-absorbing economy to a knowledge-creating one. As Elsaadany explains, “The highest-value impact reform for R&D-driven FDI lies in delivering a coordinated set of strategic initiatives that strengthen Egypt's investment value proposition, reinforce investor confidence, and enable high-impact innovation partnerships to scale.”

Reforms to Attract R&D FDI

Experts agree that Egypt’s ability to attract high-value, innovation-led FDI hinges on a set of immediate policy reforms. Ghaly argues that the most impactful near-term reform is judicial. “The problem is not primarily the law; Law No. 82 of 2002 and the EGIPA Framework of 2023 are broadly sufficient. The problem is the time it takes to litigate.” She calls for a specialized IP court with trained judges, strict timelines, and the authority to issue interim injunctions, an institutional signal that would outweigh most tax incentives.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s current investment incentives are broad but not tailored to research spending. Ghaly notes that “A well-designed R&D tax credit that allows companies to deduct research costs has strong empirical support as an effective tool for attracting investment,” citing South Korea’s experience in using such tools to attract knowledge-intensive FDI.

Elsaadany stresses that investor decisions hinge on institutional credibility across the entire investment lifecycle: “The central question is whether a location can credibly support, protect, and scale high-value investment across the full investment lifecycle.” This includes smoother regulatory processes, strategic incentives, and robust aftercare for innovation-driven projects.

Egypt’s weak research commercialization system is a major bottleneck. Ghaly highlights that Egyptian universities currently lack effective technology transfer offices. Meanwhile, Kholoud Wael, an economist, notes that “Egypt’s research infrastructure limits technology transfer because collaboration between universities (academia) and businesses remains weak, and access to advanced research facilities is still limited. As a result, foreign investors often operate independently, with their knowledge and expertise not fully spreading to the local economy.”

Both Ghaly and Elsaadany recommend establishing clear IP ownership rules for publicly funded research, introducing matching-grant programs that require industry partners, and promoting research mobility between academia and industry. Elsaadany adds that “with regard to incentives, the most effective instruments are typically those that encourage collaboration and ecosystem integration, rather than cost reduction alone.”

Moreover, Wael stated that “in addition to stronger IP protection, Egypt should focus on maintaining macroeconomic stability, simplifying investment procedures, and developing skilled talent.”

The Role of Innovation Ecosystems

Local innovation ecosystems are becoming increasingly central to FDI competitiveness. They signal talent availability, absorptive capacity, and the potential for long-term innovation partnerships.

Ghaly notes that “in Cairo, many incubators are beginning to perform this function, but the signal is still weak because the density of successful exits remains low. Foreign investors see the exit date as the most credible indicator of ecosystem quality.”

Elsaadany expands on this, arguing that “local innovation ecosystems and entrepreneurship hubs play an increasingly important role in shaping a country's attractiveness for high-tech and innovation-led foreign investment. Their value extends beyond startup activity alone; they serve as a visible indicator of a market's innovation readiness, absorptive capacity, and long-term potential to host knowledge-intensive investment.”

Wael adds that while fiscal incentives attract investors initially, “science parks and innovation clusters are more important for long-term impact. They create environments that support collaboration, innovation, and access to talent, which are key factors for R&D-focused investors.”

Egypt is at a critical juncture. With specific reforms, it can become a global competitor in innovation-driven investment, unlocking the productivity gains necessary for long-term prosperity, rather than just a regional leader in FDI volume.

Stronger IP enforcement, greater institutional predictability, and a better research and innovation ecosystem that can assist high-tech investors are all necessary for this change. In the end, Egypt needs to change from being a capital destination to an innovation destination.

By coordinating judicial, regulatory, fiscal, and institutional reforms, the nation can draw in the kind of FDI that brings talent, technology, and steady productivity growth.

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