Muscat: Mohammed Al Murshidi, Chairman of Oman Investment Authority (OIA), received in his office yesterday Abdusalam Abdi Ali, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, and his accompanying delegation, who are on A visit to Oman.

During the meeting, they reviewed the existing areas of cooperation between the Sultanate of Oman and Somalia, exploring opportunities for their development in alignment with the priorities of both countries.

Furthermore, they discussed several promising investment opportunities in vital sectors of mutual interest, including energy, infrastructure, logistics, food security, and information technology.

The two sides also addressed ways to bolster economic and investment partnerships, and to activate the role of the public and private sectors in supporting cooperation trajectories. This aims to contribute to achieving sustainable development and opening new avenues for economic integration between the two nations.

The meeting underscored the importance of continued coordination and the exchange of expertise, in a manner that strengthens bilateral relations and supports mutual interests.

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