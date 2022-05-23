Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, designated president of the 27th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27), headed to the Swiss city of Davos on Sunday to participate in the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum.

Ambassador Ahmed Hafez, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that Minister Shoukry is scheduled to participate in the event that will be held within the framework of the forum, under the title “The Road to the COP27: Partnerships between the public and private sectors in the field of climate change.”

Hafez added that Shoukry is also scheduled to meet with a number of senior officials from various countries and parties participating in the forum on the sidelines of its activities, in order to consult on the ongoing work to prepare for the session of the COP27 conference which will be hosted and chaired by Egypt next November.

The foreign minister is going to explore ways to cooperate to enhance international climate action at various levels, especially with regard to enhancing adaptation actions to climate change and mitigating its negative impacts, as well as providing climate finance and implementing climate pledges..

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

