Egypt - Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Tarek El Molla, welcomed a delegation from Honeywell International, led by Khaled Hashem, President of Honeywell Egypt for the Middle East and Africa.

The meeting focused on exploring collaborative opportunities between the petroleum sector and Honeywell in the areas of green fuel production, emission reduction, and workforce training.

Minister El Molla highlighted the sector’s commitment to developing several high-value projects poised to deliver substantial economic benefits. He emphasized that the initiative to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) positions Egypt as a regional leader, catering to the increasing demand for eco-friendly aviation fuel.

Representatives from Honeywell conveyed that a feasibility study for the SAF production project is in progress, in association with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The study’s completion is anticipated in the coming months.

The minister revealed Egypt’s unique potential to be the pioneer in SAF production in the Middle East and Africa, bolstered by the sector’s rigorous training programs. These programs are part of an overarching strategy to modernize the sector and equip the workforce with the skills necessary to harness advanced technologies.

Honeywell’s delegation extended an invitation for a Ministry team to visit SAF production facilities in Italy and the USA, offering insights into various production phases.

The assembly also included a demonstration of a pilot project aimed at monitoring and regulating emissions, featuring cutting-edge technologies being tested for the first time.

Honeywell is determined to advance this project in Egypt, envisioning it as a springboard for broader local and regional adoption.

