KBR has announced that its Purifier ammonia technology has been selected by Wuhuan Engineering Co Ltd for the expansion of El Nasr Company for Intermediate Chemicals' (NCIC) fertiliser complex in Egypt.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide the technology license, proprietary engineering design and proprietary equipment for NCIC's 1,200 metric tonnes per day ammonia plant.

"We are pleased to be a part of this project and support El Nasr Company for Intermediate Chemicals' growth in the fertiliser sector by providing our sustainable and superior Purifier technology," said Jay Ibrahim, President, KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions.

Energy efficient

"KBR's Purifier process is an energy-efficient and reliable solution for ammonia producers. Furthermore, with a lower carbon footprint compared to other more conventional ammonia technologies, KBR's Purifier ammonia process helps customers meet their sustainability goals in a cost-effective manner."

KBR is a world leader in ammonia technology and has been at the forefront of innovation in the ammonia market for decades. Since 1943, KBR has licensed, engineered, or delivered more than 250 grassroot ammonia plants worldwide.

