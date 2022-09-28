Egypt’s Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir stated that the ministry is seeking to improve the services it provides to the industrial community in terms of issuing licenses and allocating land, in addition to its developmental role in establishing industrial complexes, which number up to 17 complexes in 15 governorates.

Samir also informed the new leadership of the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) while on his visit to its headquarters on Monday of the need to foster more communication with various business organisations to develop common visions that achieve the government’s strategy to bring about targeted industrial development in its true sense.

Furthermore, the minister asserted the necessity of accelerating the process of automating services provided to investors, as well as transparency in the application of procedures in a way that preserves the credibility of the IDA. Moreover, he directed the decentralisation of the implementation by granting branches of the authority all powers provided to the main centre to facilitate investors and save time and effort.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of activating the Industrial Establishments Licensing Law to fulfil the objectives for which it was issued, directing the need to reduce the documents required for obtaining licenses and limiting them to three basic documents, thus reducing the documentary cycle of procedures.

With regard to the allocation of industrial lands, the minister emphasised the necessity of the authority’s commitment to provide lands in various areas during the coming period to meet the needs of manufacturers to set up projects or expansions in coordination with all state agencies.

For his part, chairperson of the IDA Mohamed Abdel Karim said that the authority possesses many elements and capabilities that qualify it to contribute to the development of the Egyptian industry in all its sectors.

He also noted that the authority will work in the next stage to raise the efficiency of its branches in the rest of the country, as well as train cadres working in branches to be qualified to provide services to the investor community.

Furthermore, Abdel Karim disclosed that a comprehensive inventory of all applications submitted to various departments of the authority is currently being made daily to determine their number and the time taken to process them in order to work on accelerating the pace of the system.

