Egypt’s trade balance deficit dropped by 47.7% year on year (YoY) to $2.32 billion in June, compared to $4.43 billion, MENA New Agency reported on September 9th, citing data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

The value of Egyptian exports decreased by 27.6% in June, reaching $2.91 billion, compared to $4.02 million in the same month a year earlier.

The decrease was driven by the drop in the value of some goods, including crude oil by 12.7%, ready-made garments by 20.5%, fresh fruits by 32%, and fertilizers by 39.5%.

