Cairo - Port Said has collected EGP 2.54 billion worth of customs duties, taxes, and other fees during October 2022, the Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported.

Last month, The customs authority of Port Said issued 9,840 final import certificates for strategic goods and general cargo that included wheat, legumes, and maize.

Taxes and customs fees imposed on the imported goods reached EGP 432.83 million, while the value-added tax (VAT) and other fees totalled EGP 2.10 billion.

Moreover, the port exported goods that included food products, juices, fruits, and raw materials in October at a value of EGP 4.29 billion. Meanwhile, it collected EGP 2.83 million in export fees for some exports.

