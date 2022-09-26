Egypt’s exports of natural and liquified gas (LNG) recorded $8 billion during the fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, according to an infographic published by the Egyptian Cabinet on September 25th.

The country’s natural gas exports amounted to 69.2 billion cubic meters (BCM) in FY 2021/2022.

The Egyptian natural gas sector achieved a primary growth of 4% in FY 2021/2022.

Over the last eight years, 108 new agreements were signed in the field of oil and gas, with around $22 billion in investments.

Moreover, the cabinet report showed the annual production capacity of Damietta and Edco liquefication facilities reached 4.8 million tons and 7.2 million tons.

