Egypt’s Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, received on Sunday, his Portuguese counterpart, Manuel Pizarro, to discuss aspects of the partnership between the two sides, in addition to exchanging experiences in various health sectors.

During the meeting, Abdel Ghaffar stressed Egypt’s keenness to discuss all means of cooperation between the two sides, in order to ensure the enhancement of the efficiency of health systems in the two countries.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, stated that the minister affirmed that Egypt has achieved great successes during the past period in upgrading all aspects of the health sector, which necessitates those concerned to complete that process to achieve the ministry’s strategy in enhancing the efficiency of the health sector.

He added that the meeting dealt with a review of the capabilities of the Egyptian health system and the successes that have been achieved during the past years in improving the health of the citizen, through the development of health care services, the establishment of various health facilities, the development of the capabilities of health system workers, and the launch of the presidential initiatives in the areas of promoting public health.

Abdel Ghaffar noted that the meeting also discussed cooperation and exchange of experiences and scientific research in the field of tumours, especially breast tumours in women, in order to support the state’s plan to advance the oncology treatment system, which targets speed and accuracy of diagnosis, and the provision of treatment.

He further indicated that the meeting reviewed the successes achieved by the pharmaceutical industry in Egypt, where they discussed cooperation and exchange of experiences in the field of pharmaceutical industries in the two countries.

