Egypt’s Ministry of Environment and the Association for the Sustainable Quality of Living ( ISTIDAMA) signed a cooperation protocol to launch the second round of the “Africa Grows Green Awards” during the COP28 in Dubai, UAE.

Egypt’s Yasmine Fouad-Minister of Environment , the Envoy of the Climate Conference COP27, witnessed the signing between Aly Abu Senna the Chair of the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency, representing the ministry, and Reem Abd EL Meguid, Chair of the Board of Trustees of ISTIDAMA.

Fouad emphasized the importance of the awards as one of the mechanisms for achieving momentum and the participation of different stakeholders in combating the effects of climate change towards a better green future for Africa and the world as a whole.

She further added that the launch of the second round of the awards builds on the success of the innovations in the field of science and technology initiatives that were recognized as winners and celebrated at COP 27 in Sharm El Sheikh and paves the road towards COP 28, especially the female entrepreneurs with distinguished environmental projects.

Abu Senna confirmed that the EEAA will provide technical and logistical support for the awards by setting technical standards for evaluation, motivating local and international experts to join the jury committee, and promoting the awards through the ministry’s website.

Moreover, Reem Abdel-Meguid, said that the awards witnessed a great turnout of applications last year, as 50 Egyptian and African startups applied for the 4 categories of the awards which include ; Climate Mitigation and Adaptation Technology ; She Goes Green for female led startups; Green Finance and Research and Education.

She further announced that this year’s strategic partner is Plug & Play and the awards are sponsored by Canal Sugar. Applications are now opened to for the Africa Grows Green Awards https://africagrowsgreenawards.com and will close on 20th October 2023.

