Beltone Holding has received final approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) for its small and medium enterprises (SMEs) finance license, as per a disclosure.

This license complements Beltone’s offering to become a fully-fledged non-banking financial institutions platform.

“We are dedicated to providing innovative and tailored financing solutions to meet the needs of SMEs, which are the backbone of our economy, across diverse industries,” CEO of Beltone SMEs Ashraf Abdel Fattah stated.

“Through prioritizing client-centricity and innovation, we empower SMEs to thrive in today’s dynamic market conditions. Our aim is to serve as a catalyst for SME growth and development, by equipping them with financial tools and resources to achieve their business objectives,” Fattah added.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).