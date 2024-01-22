Arab Finance: Egyptian travelers have brought over 3.8 tons of gold into Egypt during eight months, Asharq Business reported on January 22nd, Head of the Egyptian Customs Authority (ECA) El-Shahat Ghatoury.

In November, the Cabinet ratified extending the period of customs duties exemption on gold imports brought by Egyptian travelers from abroad for another six months to end on May 10th, 2024.

It is worth noting that gold prices in Egypt jumped by over EGP 1,000 during the last two months, with the price of the 21-karat gold hitting EGP 3,600.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).