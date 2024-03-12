Four international firms are competing to win Egypt's first global tender launched by Shalateen Mineral Resources for gold prospecting in two areas near the Sukari gold mine, a government official told Asharq Business.

The companies include Canada's Lotus Gold, the UK-based Nubian Mines, and Saudi Steps Group, in addition to a Russian company.

The official pointed out that another international tender will be launched for another three regions after finalizing this one.

It is worth mentioning that the production from the Sukari gold mine hit 450,058 ounces in 2023, compared to 440,974 ounces in 2022.

