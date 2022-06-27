CAIRO - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi today embarked on an official visit to Oman and Bahrain.

During his tour, President el-Sisi will meet Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain. He will discuss with them the deep-rooted bilateral relations that unite Egypt with both countries, Bassam Rady, Presidential Spokesman, said.

The Egyptian President will also hold consultation on various regional and international issues of mutual concern that require concerted efforts to protect Arab national security and confront attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of Arab countries and destabilise them, he explained.