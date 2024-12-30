Egypt - Badr Abdelatty, Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, participated in the Egypt-Gabon Business Forum held in Libreville, the capital of Gabon. The event brought together Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba, seven key Gabonese government ministers—including those responsible for Foreign Affairs, Public Works, Energy and Water Resources, Health, Economy, Digital Economy, and Transport—alongside a prominent group of Egyptian and Gabonese business leaders and investors.

In his address, Abdelatty underscored the forum’s importance as a platform to deepen economic ties between Egypt and Gabon. He highlighted President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations by expanding trade volumes and fostering joint investments.

Abdelatty reiterated Egypt’s readiness to actively participate in Gabon’s market by supporting its comprehensive development initiatives and sharing expertise in key sectors such as infrastructure, energy, construction, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture. These efforts, he noted, are designed to advance Gabon’s sustainable development goals.

The Minister also emphasized the critical role of public and private sector companies in driving economic progress across Africa. He revealed that Egyptian investments across the continent have exceeded $14bn, attributing this success to the efficiency and reliability of Egyptian companies, known for completing projects on time and within budget.

The forum facilitated extensive discussions between Gabonese ministers, investors, and Egyptian business representatives. These dialogues focused on strengthening economic and investment partnerships, with Egyptian delegates presenting proposals for developmental projects in areas such as road construction, port development, and renewable energy.

Additionally, the discussions explored opportunities to enhance agricultural cooperation for improved food security and the exchange of expertise in technology and manufacturing.

