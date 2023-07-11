Egypt received more than 7 million tourists during the first half (H1) of 2023, which is the highest level in the country’s history, Minister of Tourism Ahmed Issa said on July 10th.

This came during a meeting headed by Issa with the permanent committee for licensing hotel and tourist establishments.

It is worth noting that Issa previously unveiled that Egypt looks forward to attracting 18 to 20 million tourists in 2024, compared to an expected 15 million tourists this year.

Tourism contributes up to 15% of the gross national product (GNP), and it is a major source of foreign exchange.

