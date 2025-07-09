Arab Finance: The US dollar traded at EGP 49.61 for buying and EGP 49.71 for selling at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) and the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB) on Monday.

At Banque Misr, the exchange rate hit EGP 49.6 for purchasing and EGP 49.7 for selling at 1:55 PM

Meanwhile, the USD recorded EGP 49.62 for buying and EGP 49.77 for selling at the Suez Canal Bank.

