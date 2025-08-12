Arab Finance: Unirab Polvara Spinning and Weaving Company’s net losses after tax hiked by 121.12% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 21.216 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, according to the financial results.

The incurred net losses were compared with the EGP 9.595 million losses reported in H1 2024.

Unirab generated 12.47% lower revenues at EGP 42.196 million in H1 2025, compared to EGP 48.205 million in H1 2024.

Basic loss per share jumped by 121.57% to EGP 0.226 at the end of June 2025 from EGP 0.102 a year earlier.