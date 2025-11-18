Arab Finance: Arab Food Industries Company's (Domty) board of directors approved a proposal to submit to the extraordinary general assembly regarding the company's division into two entities, a demerger and a demerged company, as per a disclosure.

The decision was taken during a board meeting on November 16th, 2025.

The split will be horizontal based on the book value per share in accordance with the company’s financial statements as of December 31st, 2024.

The board approved determining the net equity of both the demerger and demerged company based on a valuation report prepared by the Economic Performance Sector.

The valuation relied on the findings of a committee tasked with verifying the initial assessment of Domty’s assets and liabilities for the division.

The report concluded that net equity at the end of December 2024 amounted to EGP 1.2 billion.

Meanwhile, the net equity allocation will be EGP 246.111 million for the demerger and EGP 954.544 million for the demerging company.

Domty will be the demerger company, with a capital of EGP 113.043 million distributed over 282.608 million shares at a par value of EGP 0.40 per share.

The division will result in the establishment of Dairy Products Euro Arabian for Food Industries, with issued and paid-up capital of EGP 438.043 million, distributed over 282.608 million shares at a par value of EGP 1.55 per share.

The ownership structure will remain unchanged after the demerger, with the same shareholders retaining identical ownership percentages and share counts in both companies.