The anticipated increases in the prices of metro and train tickets in Egypt are set to be applied later this month, Minister of Transport Kamel El-Wazir said in a phone interview with TV host Ahmed Mousa on Sada Elbalad Channel on August 1st.

It is worth noting that the ministry previously announced that the increases in tickets price were set to be effective from August 1st.

However, the increases were not determined yet, El-Wazir pointed out back then, adding that they could range between EGP 1 and EGP 2.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).