Arab Finance: The government is looking forward to officially launching the Sustainable Debt Alliance in Egypt by September 2023, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait announced, according to Asharq Business.

Maait revealed that 20 countries are willing to join the debt-for-climate swap initiative in a time when 43% of African and low-income countries suffer from a debt crisis due to COVID-19, monetary tightening in developed markets, and higher costs of food and energy.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).