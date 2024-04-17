Etihad Water & Electricity (EtihadWE) and Masdar have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore collaboration and potential projects that enhance the adoption of renewable energy in the UAE’s northern emirates.

The signing took place at the ongoing World Future Energy Summit (WFES).

Meanwhile, EtihadWE issued a call to ‘unlock the potential of multi-country corridors’. Eng Yousif Al Ali, EtihadWE CEO, spoke at the Solar & Clean Energy Conference on the issue of ‘Long-distance transmission: Investing in multi-country corridors’, which focused on how low-carbon, long-distance energy transmission will be of increasing importance to countries around the world, as it offers advantages around efficiency, ability to manage fluctuations and can benefit communities that currently do not have access to a stable electricity supply.

Multi-country corridors

“Multi-country corridors, represent a significant investment opportunity, and also facilitate the efficient exchange of resources between nations, promoting regional stability and economic growth,” Al Ali said.

“COP28 championed collaboration as the key to unlocking a greener future. Through strategic investments in transmission networks, countries can harness the benefits of cross-border synergy, promoting sustainable development and prosperity on a regional scale,” he said.

“We are driving social change by powering a cultural shift to frame water and electricity as the precious resources that they are and equipping our customers with the knowledge and tools to make more sustainable choices,” he added.

Private sector ready

Private sector is ‘poised and ready’ for a crucial role in fostering a sustainable and diversified economy, said Ahmed Alsuwaidi, Vice President – Asset Management, EtihadWE.

He emphasised the benefits and significance of collaboration in the private sector during his participation in the panel event titled 'What Water Privatisation Means for Regional Water Development and Security' on the opening day of WFES.

“The most vital component of a successful utility company is its ability to consistently deliver for its customers. Prioritising efficient delivery and consistent innovation ensures a sustainable path to success,” said Alsuwaidi.

“Customers are the lifeline of any utilities company. Our growth and success as an industry comes from emphasising their needs and consistently delivering exceptional value,” he noted.

