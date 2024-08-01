Egypt signed a shareholders agreement to establish the Alexandria Supply Chain Company, which will set up a permanent marine facility at Dekheila Port in Alexandria, as per a statement.

The project will be established with a $660 million investment, funded entirely by national capital.

It represents a partnership between public sector’s companies Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Co (Sidpec), the Egyptian Natural Gas Company (GASCO), and the Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company (ECHEM) and the private sector's Gamma Construction Company.

This initiative aims to meet the current and future raw material needs of existing petrochemical companies in Alexandria, as well as those of new projects under the national petrochemical industry plan.

Chairman of ECHEM Ibrahim Mekki, elaborated that the new facility would feature two 400-meter-long sea berths with a sea depth of 20 meters.

It will also include a 400,000-square-meter land area for storage warehouses, gasification units, and other essential services, he added.

This setup will enable the facility to receive giant tankers of up to 300,000 tons and handle up to 5 million tons annually, enhancing Egypt’s infrastructure for global trade and logistics.

