Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi and Eni’s CEO Claudio Descalzi discussed the company's expansion plans in Egypt and the 2025 drilling program, according to a statement.

The two parties addressed the drilling of the second well at the Zohr field and the development plans for the Nour and Narges fields.

This came on the sidelines of the 17th edition of the OMC Med Energy Conference and Exhibition 2025 that is being held in Ravenna, Italy.

Badawi and Descalzi touched upon the commercial deals related to Cyprus’s Cronos field, reflecting on the regulation of connection, transportation, processing, liquefaction, and export processes.

Moreover, they reviewed the status of technical studies and the project’s timeline, following the signing of the host government agreement (HGA) to develop the Cronos gas field using Egyptian facilities.

