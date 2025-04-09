Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi met with a TotalEnergies delegation to explore ways to improve and increase production rates in the Bashrush concession area, according to an official statement.

The officials reviewed the company’s current projects in Egypt and discussed activating commercial agreements related to the Cypriot Cronos field, which regulate the interconnection, transportation, processing, liquefaction, and export processes.

On his part, Badawi highlighted the petroleum sector's interest in boosting cooperation with TotalEnergies in the fields of exploration in Egypt and the Eastern Mediterranean region.

The delegation included Senior Vice President of Exploration and Production for the MENA region Julien Pouget, Vice President of Exploration and Production for North Africa Jean-Marc JAILLET, and General Manager of Exploration and Production for Egypt and Cyprus Pascal Brinet.

The meeting was also attended by Yassin Mohamed, CEO of Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), and Moataz Atef, Undersecretary for the Technical Office, the Minister's Office Affairs and the Official Spokesperson.

It is worth noting that the gathering came on the sidelines of the 17th edition of the OMC Med Energy Conference and Exhibition 2025 that is being held in Ravenna, Italy.

