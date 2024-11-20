Egypt is targeting to increase its medical exports by approximately 15% in 2025 to reach $1.5 billion, from the projected $1.3 billion by the end of 2024, President of the Export Council for Medical Industries Mohy Hafez told Asharq Business.

He also noted that the council is focused on expanding into new regions, particularly targeting Central Asian countries and Latin America to increase the country’s medical export footprint.

These remarks were made during a meeting between the Arab Cooperation Committee of the Federation of Egyptian Industries and a delegation from the Makkah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

