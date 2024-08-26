The Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy met with Singapore’s Ambassador to Egypt Dominic Goh and the accompanying delegation to probe fostering cooperation in the tourism sector, a statement showed.

The meeting also addressed the possibility of increasing investment opportunities in the tourism sector, especially in the field of hospitality.

Furthermore, ways to increase tourist arrivals to Egypt from Singapore were also discussed, in addition to the possibility of joining the Asia’s leading travel trade show ITB Asia 2024 scheduled to take place in October in Singapore.

Additionally, both sides mulled over launching several temporary archeological exhibitions in Singapore.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).