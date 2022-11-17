The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), the Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE), the New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA), and the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co. (EETC) signed eight contracts with major global companies and consortia to carry out projects in the field of clean and renewable energy, according to an official statement on November 15th.

As per the contracts, which were signed in conjunction with COP27, the green projects will be established in SCZONE.

A contract was sealed with the Norway-based renewable power producer Scatec to set up a new plant for the production of green ammonia with a capacity of 1 million tons per annum that could expand to 3 million tons annually.

Another contract was signed with Dubai-based AMEA Power for the production of 390,000 tons of green ammonia annually, and the project is set to commence commercial production by the end of 2025.

Moreover, a contract was inked with a consortium comprised Zero-waste Egypt and France’s EDF Renewables for the production of 350,000 tons of green fuel through a plant in the SCZONE.

Additionally, a contract was signed with a consortium consisting of France’s Total and Egypt’s Enara Capital for carrying out a project in Ain Sokhna to produce 300,000 tons of green ammonia.

The SCZONE, TSFE, NREA, and EETC also signed a contract with the largest renewable energy company in India ReNew Power, in cooperation with ElSewedy Foundation, to build a plant for the production of green hydrogen and ammonia on an area of 600,000 square meters (sqm).

This plant will have a production capacity of 1.1 tons of green ammonia per annum, and 220,000 tons of green hydrogen a year.

The Egyptian entities also sealed a contract with the Australian Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) to build a plant for the production of green ammonia, with a total capacity exceeding 2 million tons annually.

Furthermore, they signed a contract with the British company Global Lake to construct a green hydrogen production plant, with an estimated capacity of up to 2 million tons annually.

Another contract was signed with Saudi Arabia’s alfanar for the construction of a plant for the production of green fuel, with a capacity of 500,000 tons annually.

