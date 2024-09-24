Egypt - The Chairman of the General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) Walid Gamal El-Din met with a Chinese delegation from Guangdong province to explore avenues for cooperation in sectors of mutual interest, as per a statement.

Gamal El-Din highlighted the capabilities of the SCZone including its industrial and logistical zones that enhance access to global markets through established trade agreements.

He emphasized the Egyptian government's vision to optimize the region's potential by investing in infrastructure that meets international standards.

Gamal El-Din outlined targeted sectors for localization within the economic zone, such as automotive manufacturing, electrical analysis, medical devices, and home appliances.

For his part, Deputy Governor of the Guangdong Provincial People's Government Liu Hongbing showed a strong desire to collaborate further to attract major companies from Guangdong province, particularly in light of the growing bilateral relations between Egypt and China.

