Egyptian Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa Farouk and his Romanian counterpart Florin Barbu have signed an executive work plan for cooperation in various agricultural activities between both countries, as per a statement.

This came on the sidelines of Farouk’s participation in the Egyptian-Romanian higher technical committee held in Bucharest.

The work plan covers cooperation in the fields of plant production and phytosanitary fields.

It also includes development of seed production and technology transfer, as well as conducting joint research, livestock production, and agricultural infrastructure projects.

Additionally, both countries will cooperate in climate change field.

