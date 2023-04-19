Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation has released a total of 256,000 tons of corn and soybean fodder worth $105 million from the country's ports during the period from April 7th to 13th, Minister Al-Sayed El-Quseir announced on April 19th.

The released amount included 228,000 tons of corn worth $82 million, 28,000 tons of soybeans worth $21 million, and feed additives worth about $2 million.

This brings the total amount of fodder released from October 16th, 2022 to April 13th, 2023, to 4 million tons, including 3 million tons of corn and 1 million tons of soybeans and feed additives at a total value of $1.953 billion.

This is part of the government's efforts to secure the release of production inputs and fodders from ports in cooperation with the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

