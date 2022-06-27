The British Tourism Trend website released a list in which Egypt ranked second in terms of destinations for snorkelling, diving, and marine activities in general.

It added that Egypt has many destinations to practice this sport, including Hurghada and Dahab.

The site also highlighted that Egypt came in second place for lovers of quiet and secluded locales.

Surrounded by sparkling turquoise water on one side, and majestic mountains and desert on the other, the city of Dahab, a small coastal town, with a population of around 15,000, extends along the Red Sea coast in the Sinai Peninsula.

Dahab features a stress-free bohemian vibe, breath-taking views, amazing climate, peaceful atmosphere, and warm and welcoming locals.

While the city of Hurghada is considered to be one of Egypt’s top resorts extending for 40 km on the red sea coast. It is known for its aquatic sports, diving, snorkelling and beach activities. Hurghada is also known for its nightlife and warm weather in which the temperature reaches 30 ° C most of the year, but in the summer it reaches over 40 °C.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

